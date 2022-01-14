All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Game services made $127 billion in 2020, or 70% of total earnings

The video games market has shifted heavily toward digitalization and live services, and 2020 saw services beating products by 2:1.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 2:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Digital video game services made the bulk of the global games industry's revenues in 2020.

Game services made $127 billion in 2020, or 70% of total earnings 5553 | TweakTown.com

Game services have far eclipsed product sales as the market continually shifts to a lease-based subscriptions, live games, and engagement-driven business models. According to figures from analyst Joost Van Dreunen, services including the likes of Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and free-to-play live titles made up 70% of 2020's global games industry earnings.

The worldwide games market generated $180 billion in 2020 due to stay-at-home measures. Services accounted for roughly $127 billion according to SuperJoost analysis, whereas products--game sales, accessories, etc.--made up $53 billion.

Practically all of the major games-makers and platform-holders earned record numbers throughout 2020 driven by consistent software and services revenue as well as the launch of new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S duo. Nintendo made 15% of North America's gaming revenues in 2020 ($6.8 billion out of the total $42.83 billion), Sony hit over $22 billion in revenues during the year, and Xbox managed to pull in a record $10 billion in yearly revenues through June 2020 - 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.99
$22.99$22.99$23.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2022 at 2:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.