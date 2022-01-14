All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Games actor Troy Baker embraces NFTs: You can create, or you can hate

Games actor Troy Baker takes a controversial stance on new voice-based NFTs and tells fans they can either 'create or hate'

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 11:12 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Renowned video games voice actor Troy Baker announces his support for NFTs, and fans aren't happy.

Games actor Troy Baker embraces NFTs: You can create, or you can hate 98 | TweakTown.com

Troy Baker has voiced dozens of characters in gaming, film, and anime; if you've played a video game in the last 10 years there's a good chance he's been in it. Baker portrayed icons like Joel in The Last of Us and Higgs in Death Stranding, and even The Joker in a multitude of animated films.

Now the actor is embracing NFTs. In a controversial Twitter post, Baker says he is working with Voiceverse to make unique voice-based NFTs. "You can hate, or you can create," Baker wrote.

So what exactly is a voice NFT? It looks like users can buy specially-minted voice clips on the Ethereum blockchain. It's the equivalent of Cameo...but something that you personally own. Oh, and Troy Baker also does Cameo too.

"Voice NFT is a 2nd generation NFT built with AI and high-functioning utility that provides you an ownership to a unique voice in the Metaverse. You can use it for in-game chats, zoom calls, YouTube & Tiktok, and create whatever content you desire, and even mix your voice with other Voice NFTs!"

Baker has since apologized with a series of follow-up Tweets but doesn't appear to have changed his stance on NFTs:

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.49$19.99$19.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2022 at 10:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.