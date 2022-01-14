Games actor Troy Baker embraces NFTs: You can create, or you can hate

Games actor Troy Baker takes a controversial stance on new voice-based NFTs and tells fans they can either 'create or hate'

Renowned video games voice actor Troy Baker announces his support for NFTs, and fans aren't happy.

Troy Baker has voiced dozens of characters in gaming, film, and anime; if you've played a video game in the last 10 years there's a good chance he's been in it. Baker portrayed icons like Joel in The Last of Us and Higgs in Death Stranding, and even The Joker in a multitude of animated films.

Now the actor is embracing NFTs. In a controversial Twitter post, Baker says he is working with Voiceverse to make unique voice-based NFTs. "You can hate, or you can create," Baker wrote.

So what exactly is a voice NFT? It looks like users can buy specially-minted voice clips on the Ethereum blockchain. It's the equivalent of Cameo...but something that you personally own. Oh, and Troy Baker also does Cameo too.

"Voice NFT is a 2nd generation NFT built with AI and high-functioning utility that provides you an ownership to a unique voice in the Metaverse. You can use it for in-game chats, zoom calls, YouTube & Tiktok, and create whatever content you desire, and even mix your voice with other Voice NFTs!"

Baker has since apologized with a series of follow-up Tweets but doesn't appear to have changed his stance on NFTs: