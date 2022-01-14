All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SEGA files multiple NFT trademarks, including SEGA NFT classics

SEGA filed two new NFT-related trademarks back in December 2021, accelerating its original plans to release NFTs based on its IPs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 8:44 AM CST
SEGA has filed multiple NFT-related trademarks on the Japan Patent Office, possibly indicating its plans to delve into the digital market.

SEGA files multiple NFT trademarks, including SEGA NFT classics 1 | TweakTown.com
SEGA has filed two new NFT trademarks on the JPO. One is for a SEGA Classics NFT Collection, which should feature pixellated 8- and 16-bit non-fungible tokens, and the other is simply entitled SEGA NFT. The trademarks were filed in late December 2021.

SEGA files multiple NFT trademarks, including SEGA NFT classics 2 | TweakTown.com

These developments come days after SEGA's new CEO Haruki Satomi said he would abandon NFT plans if it were "perceived as simple money-making."

SEGA has commented on NFTs three times.

First in April 2021, SEGA said it would start selling NFTs:

"SEGA Corporation will begin sales of NFT digital content utilizing blockchain technology in collaboration with double jump.tokyo Inc. by the summer of 2021," a press release stated at the time.

"Under this initiative, SEGA will sequentially sell a wealth of digital assets, such as visual art from the time of launch and video and background music used in games, as NFT* content for a number of classic IPs that were developed for hardware released by SEGA in the past and are still highly popular around the world. This will be the first of many such sales. In the future, we will also explore services that will enable users to effectively utilize and enjoy their NFT content."

Then in November, through a company report, SEGA said it was interested in investing in emerging technologies like blockchain and NFTs:

Finally we have SEGA's most recent comments on NFTs which appear to backpedal on the plans made in mid-2021.

NEWS SOURCES:chizai-watch.com, chizai-watch.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

