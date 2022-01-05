SEGA promises to avoid NFTs if gamers think it's a money-making scheme

SEGA promises to drop its early experimental NFT plans if the play-to-earn business model is seen as a money-making scheme.

SEGA will scrap its NFT and play-to-earn plans if gamers don't approve.

Back in November, SEGA said it was interested in experimenting with NFTs and other emerging technologies. Now the Japanese games-maker says it could halt its R&D initiatives and investments into NFTs if the global gaming audience pushes back. So far gamers have vehemently decried NFTs, blockchain gaming, and play-to-earn despite major publishers like Ubisoft, EA, and Square Enix all evangelizing the new tech.

In a recent management meeting. SEGA CEO Haruki Satomi confirms there's no concrete plans with blockchain, NFTs, or play-to-earn. Lots of things need to be considered, Satomi says, including regulations, implementation, and overall player sentiment.