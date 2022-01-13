PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX: dual-slot, ITX form factor

PowerColor is preparing a new custom Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card in tiny Mini-ITX form, with a single-fan cooler and small dual-slot design.

The new PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX rolls out in a small dual-slot design, with a single 90mm fan and just 165mm long. There's a single 8-pin PCIe power connector by the looks of things -- at least from the specification sheet -- as the pictures suggest the card has a single 6-pin PCIe power connector.

There's up to 150W TBP through the connector and PCIe slot, while the card actually has a 170W TBP. We don't know what GPU clocks PowerColor will have, but we should expect reference GPU clocks and not overclocked as the card doesn't seem to be factory overclocked.

Inside, we have the Navi 24 GPU with 1024 Stream Processors, and 4GB of GDDR6 memory -- not much -- but at a faster 18Gbps, and once again on a tiny 64-bit memory bus. We should expect to see a price of over $200 for the custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX graphics card, given AMD's official MSRP on the Radeon RX 6500 XT is $199.