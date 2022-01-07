All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple CEO Tim Cook's compensation was nearly $100 million in 2021

Apple's current CEO Tim Cook has a $3 million salary, but made $95.7 million in other compensation including stock awards.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 12:45 PM CST
Apple CEO Tim Cook earned $98 million in total compensation in 2021, a massive 568% increase over 2020.

Apple CEO Tim Cook's compensation was nearly 0 million in 2021 34343 | TweakTown.com
New SEC filings outline executive pay for Apple's current C-suite leadership, and CEO Tim Cook saw a meteoric rise in total compensation. According to the filing, Tim Cook received a total of $98 million in compensation through 2021 that consists of $3 million in base salary pay, $82 million in stock awards, $12 million in incentive pay, and nearly $1.4 million from "other compensation."

Apple CEO Tim Cook's compensation was nearly $100 million in 2021 55 | TweakTown.com

Cook's record incentive payout was due to Apple's stellar performance throughout 2021:

"For 2021 we reported net sales of $365.8 billion and operating income of $108.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 33% and 64%, respectively. These results significantly exceeded the maximum goals for each of the financial performance measures."

Apple CEO Tim Cook's compensation was nearly $100 million in 2021 665 | TweakTown.com

Tim Cook is now worth over $1 billion following this massive payout and the vesting of 5 million shares worth a total of $754 million.

NEWS SOURCE:docoh.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

