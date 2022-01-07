All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope achieves a monumental milestone in space

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope that was launched back in April 1990, has achieved a significant milestone in its operational time.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 2:02 AM CST
NASA's famous Hubble Space Telescope has passed an incredible milestone that only further engraves its place in the space telescope hall of fame.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope achieves a monumental milestone in space 01 | TweakTown.com

Phys.org reports that NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has officially passed the 1 billion second mark over the 31 years it has been operating. During that time, the famous telescope, named after astronomer Edwin Hubble, has been serviced by astronauts five times and is the only space telescope that is designed to be serviced by astronauts. The servicing missions include astronauts replacing core components that have malfunctioned over prolonged use.

For context of this "use", Hubble has made more than 1.5 million scientific observations over its operational time, and that number is still growing today. During its operation time, researchers have used Hubble to unlock deeper understandings of the universe and how it works, with its instruments leading to breakthroughs in astrophysics such as a more precise estimation of the expansion of the universe, black holes, and more.

Read more: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

The first one billion seconds of Hubble's life impacted the scientific field greatly, just imagine what the first one-billion seconds of Hubble's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), will be able to achieve. The JWST launched on Christmas Day and is currently undergoing its unfolding process. Hubble is expected to last until 2030 - 2040, so for many years, Hubble and the JWST will be working together to delve deep into the universe's many mysteries.

Read more: NASA's drops a critical mission update for James Webb Space Telescope

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

