All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

Half-Life: Alyx rumored for Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR 2 headset

Sony just announced their next-gen PSVR 2 headset, and right off the bat rumors fly that Half-Life: Alyx would debut on PSVR 2.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 11:54 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Half-Life: Alyx is the very best VR experience I've ever had, and one of the best gaming experiences that I've ever had, too -- but now that Sony has announced its next-gen PlayStation VR 2 headset, new rumors of Half-Life: Alyx emerge.

A new rumor teases that Valve's VR exclusive Half-Life: Alyx could appear on Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 headset, with XboxEra co-founder @Shpeshal_Nick tweeting: "From what I've been told, they have. Not sure when it's happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets?"

This would be a huge deal for Sony as it would instantly deliver them one of, if not the very best VR experience possible, all ready for their PSVR 2 headset release. On the PC you require a dedicated VR headset to play Half-Life: Alyx, but if you've already got the PS5 and then buy the PSVR 2 -- you're ready to rock and roll, and hold a crowbar -- in Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStationVR 2.

Half-Life: Alyx rumored for Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR 2 headset 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Half Life Alyx: COMPLETE GUIDE: Walkthrough

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.99
$10.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2022 at 11:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.