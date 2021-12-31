All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Video game stock tumbles in 2021 as pandemic spending moderates

Video game companies see a sharp slide in share value in 2021 as pandemic spending highs start to moderate to a new normal.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 31 2021 10:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Top gaming companies see a decline in overall share value as post-pandemic surges start to even out.

Video game stock tumbles in 2021 as pandemic spending moderates 888 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

2020 was a big year for gaming, with the top games-makers earning record revenues. Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony's PlayStation division all reported new all-time highs. Non-platform holders also say highwater marks from their respective revenues, however 2021 is a different story. Revenues are starting to moderate across big companies like EA and Take-Two Interactive, while scandals and controversies bite into shares of Activision's billion-dollar empire.

According to data collected by video games analyst and consultant Dr. Serkan Toto, various companies have seen share price drops after 2020's stellar performance. NYSE-traded stocks like Take-Two, Activision, EA, Ubisoft, and CD Projekt are all down, and Japanese companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange aren't faring much better: Nintendo is down 18%, Capcom is also down 18%, and Konami, Square Enix, and Koei Tecmo are down ~4%. Sony, on the other hand, is up 38% on the back of strong PlayStation game segment earnings and semiconductors (as well as other successful business areas).

We've compiled a quick table based on the data below that illustrates how 2021 has treated top video game maker's stocks (h/t to Joost Van Dreunen for the table formatting):

Video game stock tumbles in 2021 as pandemic spending moderates 4443 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.94
$59.94$59.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/31/2021 at 10:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.