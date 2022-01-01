ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is the 'world's most powerful gaming tablet'

ASUS has just teased its interesting new ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet ahead of CES 2022 this week, powered with AMD's upcoming codename "Rembrandt" APU and packs support for external NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

The new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is an ultra-thin 13-inch gaming laptop that will pack one of AMD's new Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, and will be the "world's most powerful gaming tablet" according to ASUS. The full reveal event happens on January 4 @ 11AM PST, where we'll get all the details on the new ROG Flow Z13.

But it should follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Flow X13, which was powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs at the time. The new AMD codename "Rembrandt" APU is launching this week at CES 2022, offering the latest Zen architecture, up to 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.0GHz, and made on TSMC's new 6nm process node.

Industry leaker Evan "evleaks" Blass leaked the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 nearly two months ago now, with the final design being pretty much spot on. Inside, the new AMD Rembrant APU will provide the new Zen 3+ cores, as well as RDNA 2-based GPU cores all made on the new 6nm node from TSMC. We should see the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet to be fully detailed later this week.