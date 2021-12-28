All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

8K Association announces 8K TV spec update, new 8K Gaming modes

The 8K Association (8KA) has updated the 8K TV specification, new 8K gaming modes (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR with HDMI 2.1.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 7:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The world of 8K gaming is both simultaneously here, and oh-so-far away but now the 8K Association has published an updated performance specification of the 8K ecosystem.

8K Association announces 8K TV spec update, new 8K Gaming modes 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The 8K Association has used its 8K rubber stamp of approval to add new decoding requirements, new image quality metrics, and a new game mode that will usher in the future of 8K gaming. New members that have joined the 8KA include Prime Video (you know, Amazon), as well as content creation company 4by4, testing service provider UL, and TV maker Changhong.

KG Lee, Chair of the Technology Work Group explained: "We have been discussing ACR more than a year as a new item and it was finally included in V2.1.0. While passing the ACR spec is optional now for certification, members are required to provide the data so we can optimize the pass/fail criteria for a future mandatory requirement".

8K Association announces 8K TV spec update, new 8K Gaming modes 03 | TweakTown.com

Pete Sellar, Chair of the Certification Work Group in the 8KA added: "Using ACR as a metric allows us to better manage the experience of viewers in different ambient light conditions that we all have in the home. These and other efforts we are putting into developing of Certified Specification should give consumers confidence that 8K Certified TVs support the latest developments in TV viewing".

Samsung is one of the founding members of the 8K Association, so with Amazon Prime Video joining the 8K ranks we're finally pumping out some steam when it comes to having 8K content to actually watch on your 8K TV of the future.

The new and updated 8K TV specification starts in January 2022, so expect a bunch of next-gen 8K TVs to be shown off at CES 2022 with the updated 8K TV specification.

Buy at Amazon

LG SIGNATURE Alexa Built-in Z9 88' 8K Ultra HD (OLED88Z9PUA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24499.00
$24499.00$24499.00$24499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/28/2021 at 7:27 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.