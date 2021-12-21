Intel Arc Alchemist DG2 gaming GPU spotted in Ashes of the Singularity

Intel's new Xe-HPG DG2 GPU aka Arc Alchemist, has been spotted in (at least IMO) another useless benchmark -- but it's closer.

The purported new Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card has been spotted again, this time running on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark. This is interesting, as it might have something to do with what we'll see from Intel at CES 2022.

The system was powered by Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K processor, with what would be an engineering sample of the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU aka Intel Arc Alchemist a320. Intel's new Arc Alchemist graphics card was benchmarked at 1080p on the Medium preset, scoring 12,500 points and an average of 126.9FPS.

Intel is going to have a beefy first GPU -- it won't beat NVIDIA or AMD, but it'll do quite well -- especially the flagship Xe-HPG 512 EU version. This GPU should have 16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 16-18Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus, with 225W TDP on the desktop (and 120-150W on the laptop GPU).

We recently saw Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist flagship GPU on Geekbench's benchmark database, and now again with Ashes of the Singularity. How I'd kill for some Warzone numbers, some Cyberpunk 2077 numbers... something juicy. 3DMark results? I'm dying to see how Intel debuts their Arc Alchemist family of GPUs in 2022.