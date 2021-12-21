All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2 gaming GPU spotted in Ashes of the Singularity

Intel's new Xe-HPG DG2 GPU aka Arc Alchemist, has been spotted in (at least IMO) another useless benchmark -- but it's closer.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 7:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The purported new Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card has been spotted again, this time running on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark. This is interesting, as it might have something to do with what we'll see from Intel at CES 2022.

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2 gaming GPU spotted in Ashes of the Singularity 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The system was powered by Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K processor, with what would be an engineering sample of the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU aka Intel Arc Alchemist a320. Intel's new Arc Alchemist graphics card was benchmarked at 1080p on the Medium preset, scoring 12,500 points and an average of 126.9FPS.

Intel is going to have a beefy first GPU -- it won't beat NVIDIA or AMD, but it'll do quite well -- especially the flagship Xe-HPG 512 EU version. This GPU should have 16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 16-18Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus, with 225W TDP on the desktop (and 120-150W on the laptop GPU).

We recently saw Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist flagship GPU on Geekbench's benchmark database, and now again with Ashes of the Singularity. How I'd kill for some Warzone numbers, some Cyberpunk 2077 numbers... something juicy. 3DMark results? I'm dying to see how Intel debuts their Arc Alchemist family of GPUs in 2022.

Intel Arc Alchemist DG2 gaming GPU spotted in Ashes of the Singularity 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $777.99
CAD $777.99CAD $777.99CAD $859.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/21/2021 at 11:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.