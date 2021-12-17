STALKER 2 dev abandons controversial plans for 'metahuman NFT'

STALKER 2 developers cancel all plans dealing with its so-called 'metahuman' NFTs, will no longer mint NFT comsetics for auction.

Yesterday STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World announced they were creating the "world's first metahuman NFT," and would release limited-edition NFTs before the game's launch. The NFTs would be digital cosmetics that could be re-sold and auctioned off on a third-party marketplace. The metahuman concept would see consumers using crypto to buy rights to place their likeness on an in-game NPC.

This decision was nearly unanimously hated by the gaming community and led to massive controversy for the indie developer. GSC original defended their decision in a lengthy post (see below) that was later deleted. No developer wants controversy especially not an indie developer, so the team has scrapped its NFT ambitions.

STALKER 2 is no longer the first game that will use a metahuman NFT, and all cosmetic NFT plans have been cancelled.