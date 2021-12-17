All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
STALKER 2 dev abandons controversial plans for 'metahuman NFT'

STALKER 2 developers cancel all plans dealing with its so-called 'metahuman' NFTs, will no longer mint NFT comsetics for auction.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 9:35 AM CST
STALKER 2 developer has cancelled all plans for its "STALKER metaverse" and "metaverse human" NFTs due to fan backlash.

STALKER 2 dev abandons controversial plans for 'metahuman NFT'
Yesterday STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World announced they were creating the "world's first metahuman NFT," and would release limited-edition NFTs before the game's launch. The NFTs would be digital cosmetics that could be re-sold and auctioned off on a third-party marketplace. The metahuman concept would see consumers using crypto to buy rights to place their likeness on an in-game NPC.

STALKER 2 dev abandons controversial plans for 'metahuman NFT'

This decision was nearly unanimously hated by the gaming community and led to massive controversy for the indie developer. GSC original defended their decision in a lengthy post (see below) that was later deleted. No developer wants controversy especially not an indie developer, so the team has scrapped its NFT ambitions.

STALKER 2 dev abandons controversial plans for 'metahuman NFT'

STALKER 2 is no longer the first game that will use a metahuman NFT, and all cosmetic NFT plans have been cancelled.

