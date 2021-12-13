Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights

Intel is aiming for over 10x density improvements in packaging, as well as 30-50% logic scaling improvements, as the company looks beyond classic silicon transistors. Yeah, "classic" silicon transistors... like they're going to be ancient and have dust on them soon.

We all know about Moore's Law, but Intel doesn't just want to shift the Moore's Law goal posts, it wants to grab the goal posts and propel them into outer space with thousands of rocket ships behind it. At the recent IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2021, Intel "outlined its path toward more than 10x interconnect density improvement in packaging with hybrid bonding, 30% to 50% area improvement in transistor scaling, major breakthroughs in new power and memory technologies, and new concepts in physics that may one day revolutionize computing".

Robert Chau, Intel Senior Fellow and general manager of Components Research said: "At Intel, the research and innovation necessary for advancing Moore's Law never stops. Our Components Research Group is sharing key research breakthroughs at IEDM 2021 in bringing revolutionary process and packaging technologies to meet the insatiable demand for powerful computing that our industry and society depend on. This is the result of our best scientists' and engineers' tireless work. They continue to be at the forefront of innovations for continuing Moore's Law".

You can nerd out over Intel's innovations into the future here.