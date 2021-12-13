All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights

Intel aims for 30-50% logic scaling improvements beyond 2025 with 3D-stacked transistors, Foveros Direct technology in the future.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 10:29 PM CST
Intel is aiming for over 10x density improvements in packaging, as well as 30-50% logic scaling improvements, as the company looks beyond classic silicon transistors. Yeah, "classic" silicon transistors... like they're going to be ancient and have dust on them soon.

We all know about Moore's Law, but Intel doesn't just want to shift the Moore's Law goal posts, it wants to grab the goal posts and propel them into outer space with thousands of rocket ships behind it. At the recent IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2021, Intel "outlined its path toward more than 10x interconnect density improvement in packaging with hybrid bonding, 30% to 50% area improvement in transistor scaling, major breakthroughs in new power and memory technologies, and new concepts in physics that may one day revolutionize computing".

Robert Chau, Intel Senior Fellow and general manager of Components Research said: "At Intel, the research and innovation necessary for advancing Moore's Law never stops. Our Components Research Group is sharing key research breakthroughs at IEDM 2021 in bringing revolutionary process and packaging technologies to meet the insatiable demand for powerful computing that our industry and society depend on. This is the result of our best scientists' and engineers' tireless work. They continue to be at the forefront of innovations for continuing Moore's Law".

Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 15 | TweakTown.com
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 03 | TweakTown.comIntel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 04 | TweakTown.com
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 05 | TweakTown.comIntel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 07 | TweakTown.comIntel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 08 | TweakTown.com
Intel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 09 | TweakTown.comIntel wants to shatter Moore's Law: has 2025 in its silicon sights 10 | TweakTown.com

You can nerd out over Intel's innovations into the future here.

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

