Keanu Reeves deep dives into VR porn future: porn suits on metaverse X

Keanu Reeves goes into full detail about VR porn, talks about VR porn suits, metrics, and even sex on the metaverse X... for real.

Keanu Reeves is famously in Cyberpunk 2077 and was asked during his recent sit down with The Verge if he played video games, to which he said no... he does own a VR headset, but doesn't use it, but is very interested in the world of VR porn.

The discussion got there as he was asked about the fact that online, gamers wanted to be able to have sex with Keanu Reeves' character in Cyberpunk 2077, but developer CD PROJEKT RED couldn't do that because it would be breaching Reeves' contract. You can watch the VR porn part of the video at the 16:50 mark.

But Keanu's thoughts on it were: "Oh my God, it's always nice when it's nice. Think of how much money is in porn, right? So you could not even have to be there, and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar. What's that, what's it called right now (probably referring to OnlyFans)? For a members-only you could do a whole thing".

But then it gets better... all the while, Carrie-Anne is laughing and rubbing her hand across her face.

Keanu continues: "Oh my God, and then you get the suit that's probably made in Sweden or some German thing. Oh my God, and then you've got the VR thing (with his hands around his head)" and then Carrie-Anne chimes in saying "I hope that I do not live to see this".

Keanu laughs, you know he's thinking about this more and in real-time, adding: "Oh my god, and then they've got the data on you, with your arousal metrics" and then he puts his hands to his face, and adds: "Oh my gosh!"

The Verge reporter quips: "I did not see this conversation going here...".

Keanu isn't stopping at this point... adding "right, so then you're in the suit where the arousal metrics through your members only metaverse X".

Carrie-Anne just adds, with a deadpan look: "God help us, that's all I'm gonna say".

Keanu continues: "And so, then you're like take everything off, and then how do you feel about the relationships you're in? But then you hold that real thing, and you're like 'Oh man, I'm so glad we have reality'".

The Verge replies: "You're going to be hit up as being like, a chief creative officer of some porn tech company now".

Both Keanu and Carrie-Anne are laughing at that point, with Carrie-Anne adding: "Oh my gosh, he'd be huge... I'll be the ethicist or whatever".