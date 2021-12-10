New big-budget Wonder Woman game uses one of gaming's best features

Shadow of War developer Monolith Productions is making a new singleplayer-only Wonder Woman game with its signature feature.

WB Games had a big surprise at The Game Awards. Wonder Woman's first-ever game debut is on the horizon, it's singleplayer-only, and it's being developed by Monolith. While Diana has appeared in a number of games as a starring character, this is the first time she's gotten her very own story-driven game.

Like Monolith's other releases, the Wonder Woman title is an action-adventure open-world game that will deliver an all-original storyline divergent from comics and other media. Gamers will traverse two different worlds that blur reality and myth--the modern world of the humans and the fantasy world of the Amazons--as they fight to unite both planes against an undeclared foe.

Wonder Woman uses a next-gen Nemesis System to forge new alliances and bitter rivalries on the battlefield.

No release date has been announced, and check below for a quick synopsis on the game: