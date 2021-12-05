All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Reddit locked due to death threats, doxxing and abuse

The official Halo Reddit has been temporarily locked as Halo Infinite discourse explodes with doxxing, death threats, and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 5 2021 10:41 AM CST
Halo Infinite is so controversial that the official Halo subreddit has been forcibly locked down to curb abuse.

Halo Reddit locked due to death threats, doxxing and abuse
Like Cortana, the Halo Reddit has gone rampant. Mods have temporarily quarantined the subreddit like a sick, wild animal to prevent any more doxxing and death threats breaking out--and to relieve some of the extraordinary amount of pressure that 343 Industries is currently facing for Halo Infinite's widely-contested features.

"On all sides this has absolutely gone on long enough and spiraled out of control," r/Halo mod -343-Guilty-Spark said.

"The amount of toxicity on the sub from both sides has made it impossible for people to have civil discussions, which is what the mod team strives for regardless of opinion. Some users on the sub have even been responsible for doxxing and death threats. We're temporarily putting the sub on lockdown so people can hopefully settle down a bit and we can hit the reset button before launch."

Halo Reddit locked due to death threats, doxxing and abuse 544 | TweakTown.com

Halo Infinite's in-game store sells $10 - 20 cosmetics including armor skins, armor sets, and more.

Thousands of Halo gamers are currently lambasting 343i for Infinite's progression and monetization systems, with many criticizing the pricing schemes, in-game challenge systems, and other reward-based mechanics.

The subreddit has become an echo chamber and the phrase "beating a dead horse" is quite apt here as many of the same points are brought up over and over, however the mods say they will not remove any criticisms and will instead take down any low-effort posts.

At the same time, 343i managers have responded by saying they're currently listening and working on fixes...but more widespread and larger changes--like those to the progression system--will taken longer because of the "complexity" of the game.

Halo Community Director Ske7ch has promised that a new Halo Infinite MP playlist system is coming, and that the team is working on ways to change the challenge system.

This leads us to believe Halo Infinite multiplayer will stay in beta for a long, long time.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

