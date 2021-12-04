Halo Infinite cosmetics and battle pass were created 'ages ago'

Halo Infinite's battle pass and cosmetic schemes were made a while back, but new progression/challenge tweaks are coming soon.

In a recent Reddit post, Halo community director Ske7ch gives transparency on what led up to Halo Infinite's development and where 343i currently stands.

Halo Infinite has divided the franchise's faithful, and some Halo fans joke this is the second Great Schism for the community. Based on recent posts on the Halo Reddit, they're not too far off the mark. Halo Infinite's F2P structure has been widely criticized across the board, and gamers have issues with the intense monetization and challenge-based progression systems.

Community director Ske7ch has had a lot to say about Halo Infinite on Reddit. Ske7ch admits that the studio has a lot of work to do with Halo Infinite and confirms bigger changes will take some time due to the "complexity" of the game.

"[Adding Slayer] is just not quite as trivial as 'pushing a button.' And at the scale and complexity of this game - any and every change could have monumental impact in a negative way without extensive testing. Triaging these feedback issues and finding 'what CAN we do now' is what the team is already doing and will continue doing. "Everything has to be tested. Everything has downstream dependencies and knock on effects. And, we're 4 days from a global launch with holidays right after."

Ske7ch comments on the progression system, saying that it's not necessarily ideal and actually criticizes the grind that the game launched with. The director says bigger widespread changes to the challenge system will take some time in order to accomplish.

Smaller-scale challenge tweaks are coming with the new playlist update that's scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

"We have UI limitations with the game right now in the way and number of playlists that are exposed. We have complex and not-ideal progression and challenge systems intertwined in playlists and modes that are not necessarily trivial to de-couple and change. (yes the entire challenge/progression system needs a lot of work - something the team is acutely aware of and prioritizing). "And again, we know this entire challenge system is not ideal and while I'm glad they've been able to make some interim tweaks to progression pace and remove some of the more frustrating RNG challenges, there is absolutely more work to be done and this is not the ideal vision the Live team has in mind."

Another interesting tidbit was how Halo Infinite's battle pass and cosmetics were designed "ages ago" and apparently have no bearing on the playlist system. Ske7ch confirms what we already know: 343i will continue learning as they go and adapt based on player feedback, which is the nature of all live games.

The main difference here is that Halo Infinite has fallen into the "launch first, fix it later" trap of live service games--something that has ruined games like EA's failed shooter Anthem.

"Is there room to continue assessing the overall economy and value for players? Absolutely and that's also an area the team is constantly monitoring and learning. "The creation of cosmetics and the battlepass have absolutely nothing to do with something like a playlist. That content was created ages ago, is static, and wasn't done 'instead of playlists.' "Was it a priority to make sure that this game could in fact generate revenue? Of course."

343 Industries will reveal its upcoming fixes, updates, and changes sometime soon. Until then the community has continued to post up daily threads detailing their criticisms about the game.