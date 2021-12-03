All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

343i to address Halo Infinite playlist issues very soon

343i is listening to feedback and plans to address Halo Infinite's controversial playlist situation by the end of the year.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 2:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite is getting playlists by the end of year, 343 Industries has confirmed.

343i to address Halo Infinite playlist issues very soon 40 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halo Infinite is missing a lot of core features and has a lot of problems--that's why it launched as a beta and not a fully-fledged game. 343i has been collecting tons of feedback and info from fans and now plans to utilize what they've learned into new updates and content.

One of the first major complaints as the lack of playlists for Halo Infinite. Gamers can choose between Social 4v4 games, ranked play, big team battle, and 4v4 bot matches. The social playlist has randomized gametypes that serve up things like oddball, capture the flag, slayer, and territories, but gamers want more control over what they play--especially if they're trying to complete challenges to rank up.

343i to address Halo Infinite playlist issues very soon 212 | TweakTown.com

Luckily 343i is on the case. Halo community manager John Junyszek says 343i devs are working on adding new playlists for fiesta, the fan-favorite SWAT, and FFA by the end of 2021:

"We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year."

By far the biggest issue with Halo Infinite is the progression and customization systems used in the game, which put emphasis on grinding with very little satisfying rewards--especially if you play solely as a free player.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2021 at 2:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.