All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Activision-Blizzard reveals won't be at The Game Awards

Showrunner Geoff Keighley confirms Activision-Blizzard won't have any game or content announcements at The Game Awards 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Dec 4 2021 3:12 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Geoff Keighley responds to and clarifies controversial statements he made to the Washington Post about speaking out on Activision-Blizzard's harassment issues live on stage at The Game Awards 2021.

Activision-Blizzard reveals won't be at The Game Awards 554 | TweakTown.com

On Twitter, Keighley points out that Activision-Blizzard will not be involved in the actual The Game Awards 2021 show. There will be no reveals, trailers, or content showcasing Activision-Blizzard games and products during the show itself--instead, the problematic publisher will only be included in the listed nominees.

"Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision-Blizzard will not be a part of this year's The Game Awards. The Game Awards is a time of celebration for this industry, the biggest form of entertainment in the world. I also realize we have a big platform which can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to that, but we all need to work together to build a better and a more inclusive environment so everyone feels safe to build the world's best games.

"There is no place for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or any community."

It's worth noting that Activision is only included in two nominee categories: Best Ongoing, which includes Warzone, and Best Esports Game that includes Call of Duty.

The Game Awards 2021 will premiere on Thursday, December 9 at 8PM EST.

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.34
$19.99$35.95$35.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/4/2021 at 2:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.