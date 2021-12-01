All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Half-Life 3 not in development, Valve full steam ahead with Steam Deck

Valve insider Type McVicker says Half-Life 3 isn't in development, nor is a follow-up to Half-Life: Alyx -- it's all Steam Deck.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 1 2021 11:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We all want it to happen, and we all fear it will never happen... Half-Life 3 will never come out.

In some fresh news, Valve insider Tyler McVicker talks about the future of the Half-Life franchise and highlights that no new entry in the Half-Life series is in development at Valve right now. Sure, Valve released the VR-exclusive Half-Life: Alyx, which was one of (if not the very) best game I've ev er played... but it doesn't mean Half-Life 3, or even Half-Life: Alyx 2 are in development.

McVicker added that Valve is full steam ahead on its portable gaming handheld, with the Steam Deck having Valve's full attention so that games work extremely well with most games.

Disappointing, as I would have loved to have played a continuation of Half-Life: Alyx at the very least... while if Half-Life 3 ever does come out, I want it to be absolutely two-decades-worth-of-waiting revolutionary.

Half-Life 3 not in development, Valve full steam ahead with Steam Deck 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But then back in March 2020, Valve themselves said that Half-Life: Alyx was just the beginning of Half-Life's resurgence. At the time, Game Informer interviewed Valve's Robin Walker, who explained: "We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world, not the end of it. Half-Life means a lot to us, and it's been incredibly rewarding to refamiliarize ourselves with its characters, setting, and mechanics".

Valve's Dave Spreyer spoke with The Verge in 2019, where he said: "It's probably no surprise that many people at Valve have been wanting to get back to the Half-Life universe for a long time, and this experience has only reinforced that. In the process of creating Half-Life: Alyx, we've had to explore new ways to tell stories with these characters and this world, and we've discovered a lot of new gameplay experiences that go beyond what we've been able to do before".

"Of course, we'll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it's out, but we'd love to continue pushing forward"

At this rate of flip-flopping -- which feels like politics at times -- Half-Life 3 will be announced on December 22, 2021 -- the day The Matrix Resurrections is released. That or April 1, 2022 or something ridiculous like that. Maybe 3/3/22 would be better, or we can wait 11 more years for 3/3/33.

Buy at Amazon

Steam Link Bundle (2 Items): Steam Link and Steam Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$429.00
$429.00$298.95$349.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/1/2021 at 11:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.