Longest plant experiment in history of the ISS ends, breaks records

NASA announced the longest plant experiment in the history of the International Space Station recently ended, breaking records.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 12:31 AM CST
Recently, the longest plant experiment in the history of the International Space Station (ISS) came to an end, breaking records for plants grown on the floating laboratory.

A new blog post on the NASA website details the achievements made and states that on November 26 Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei harvested some 26 chilie peppers that were grown from four plants grown aboard the ISS's Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) for 137 days. Hei, along with other crew members, sampled the harvested peppers, which broke the record for feeding the most astronauts from a crop grown in space.

"PH-04 pushed the state-of-the-art in space crop production significantly. With this experiment, we took a field cultivar of a Hatch chile pepper from New Mexico, dwarfed it to fit inside the plant habitat, and figured out how to productively grow the first generally recognized fruiting crop in space - all in a span of a couple years," said Matt Romeyn, principal investigator for PH-04 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The peppers were added to a special taco meal created by Expedition 65 flight engineer Megan McArthur. The tacos included fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes, and artichokes. 12 of the peppers have been prepared for a return trip back to Earth, and the remainder was eaten by the crew, who then provided feedback about the peppers.

For more information about this experiment, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

