GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs

GALAX has just introduced the new GeForce RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] graphics card, a new GeForce RTX 3060-based graphics card on the super-small Mini-ITX form factor.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] graphics card rocks a single-fan design, while the "FG" in the name stands for "For Gamers". GALAX thinks by adding "FG" and it being "For Gamers" that the big bad crypto miners won't buy these... hah.

As for the measurements, we're looking at the card measuring in at just 16.8cm in length, 11.6cm in width, and 4cm in height. The single-fan design means it is nice and small and supports 0dB technology which means the single fan will disable when the GPU load is low enough (not gaming).

There's no factory overclocking here, with a default GPU boost of 1777MHz and no physical OC button like the similar Mini-ITX form factor card from COLORFUL. I don't think you'd need a physical OC button on the back of the card to squeeze some OC out of it, and the physical OC button is something kinda exclusively to COLORFUL at this point.