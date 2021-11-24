All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs

GALAX introduces the GeForce RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini GPU: a new single-fan RTX 3060 graphics card in Mini-ITX form for your HTPC.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 7:06 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GALAX has just introduced the new GeForce RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] graphics card, a new GeForce RTX 3060-based graphics card on the super-small Mini-ITX form factor.

GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] graphics card rocks a single-fan design, while the "FG" in the name stands for "For Gamers". GALAX thinks by adding "FG" and it being "For Gamers" that the big bad crypto miners won't buy these... hah.

As for the measurements, we're looking at the card measuring in at just 16.8cm in length, 11.6cm in width, and 4cm in height. The single-fan design means it is nice and small and supports 0dB technology which means the single fan will disable when the GPU load is low enough (not gaming).

GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs 05 | TweakTown.com
GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs 04 | TweakTown.com

There's no factory overclocking here, with a default GPU boost of 1777MHz and no physical OC button like the similar Mini-ITX form factor card from COLORFUL. I don't think you'd need a physical OC button on the back of the card to squeeze some OC out of it, and the physical OC button is something kinda exclusively to COLORFUL at this point.

GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs 02 | TweakTown.com
GALAX RTX 3060 Metaltop Mini [FG] announced: Mini-ITX GPU for HTPCs 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.99
$159.99$149.99$179.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2021 at 11:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.