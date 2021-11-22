Qualcomm Snapdragon brand change: Qualcomm name dropped, more coming

Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit starting on November 30, where we'll be introduced to a new flagship Snapdragon chip, a larger 5G push, and Qualcomm's continued success on its leadership in 5G, and some big changes coming to the Snapdragon branding.

The company is making changes to how the world sees the Snapdragon branding, where it will be removing "Qualcomm" from the chip names of its new Snapdragon SoCs. Qualcomm is still there and making the chips but instead of the future "Qualcomm Snapdragon 898" or "Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1" SoC dropping the "Qualcomm" name from the chip name altogether.

Snapdragon chip naming will change as well, instead of what was expected as the purported Snapdragon 898 turning into the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 -- this is Qualcomm using a single-digit series and generation (so, Snapdragon 8 is the series and the "Gen1" is the generation). The recent rumors of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 now make sense, and have further confirm the recent rumbles of Snapdragon branding changes.

We'll hear all about this and much more when Qualcomm kicks off its shoes and walks onto the virtual sands of Maui, Hawaii for its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit -- which I oh-so-hate that the pandemic has stopped from happening as I truly loved those events geeking out in the beautiful Maui setting.

Can't wait to see what Qualcomm has in store for us!