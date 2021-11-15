All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KIOXIA announces PCIe 4.0 SSDs for PC gamers: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

KIOXIA intros entry-level, but super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities: up to 3.5GB/sec reads FTW.

Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 8:09 PM CST
KIOXIA has just introduced its new BG5 Series SSD family, with super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs that were designed to blend into a balance of performance, cost, and power to everyday gamers and PC users.

KIOXIA announces PCIe 4.0 SSDs for PC gamers: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB 01 | TweakTown.com

The new KIOXIA BG5 Series is built on the PCIe 4.0 x4 standard, powered by KIOXIA's in-house fifth-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology. The new KIOXIA BG5 Series SSDs also support the latest Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology that in KIOXIA's words "realize a finely optimized DRAM-less SSD".

KIOXIA is offering 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities of its new BG5 Series SSDs, with up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) and 2.9GB/sec (2900MB/sec) reads and writes, respectively. The new SSDs have up to 500,000 IOPS random read, and 450,000 IOPS random write.

KIOXIA's new BG5 Series SSDs arrive in a small M.2 2230 single-sided, thermally optimized form factor that can be used in mobile use cases (think laptops) and desktop PCs -- gamers, work-from-home users in the new-normal world, and more. KIOXIA also has M.2 2280 single-sided form factor versions of its new BG5 Series SSDs.

KIOXIA BG Series Highlights

  • Up to 3,500 MB/s sequential read and 2,900 MB/s sequential write
  • Up to 500,000 IOPS random read and 450,000 IOPS random write
  • Support for the latest TCG Pyrite and Opal standards, as well as End-to-End Data Protection ensures data is secure whether at home or in the office
  • Forward-looking support for the NVMe 1.4 feature set and basic management command over System Management Bus (SMBus)
  • Power Loss Notification signal support to protect data against forced shut downs

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "Market adoption of DRAM-less SSDs is increasing steadily, thanks to HMB's ability to reduce the overall bill of materials without degrading the data read/write performance of the SSD. The fact that KIOXIA realized PCIe 4.0 performance with a DRAM-less architecture is a win for mainstream client applications".

"With this latest addition to our comprehensive PCIe 4.0 SSD portfolio, KIOXIA is delivering premium performance to the mainstream swim-lane by enabling PCIe 4.0 without sacrificing affordability. We are committed to leading the transition to next generation storage for gaming, mobile computing and workstation applications, and will continue to develop advanced technologies for high-performance, small-footprint SSDs".

