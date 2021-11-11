All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KIOXIA's new EM6 Series Enterprise NVM-oF SSDs ready for EBOF systems

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 6:00 PM CST
KIOXIA announces that production availability of its EM6 Series Enterprise NVMe-oF SSDs for Ethernet Bunch of Flash (EBOF) systems.

The company is tapping Marvell's 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD converter controller, which converts an NVMe SSD into a dual-ported 25Gb NVMe-oF SSD, which in the words of KIOXIA "expose the entire SSD bandwidth to the network" from its EM6 Series Enterprise NVMe-oF SSDs.

KIOKIA explains: "Due to their ability to scale performance of NVMe SSDs, native NVMe-oF architectures are well-suited for applications such as artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), high performance computing (HPC) and storage expansion".

"In the case of HPC, leveraging the Lustre® file system, which is used to provide high bandwidth and parallel access to compute clusters, is beneficial to NVMe-oF based storage, such as EBOF systems with EM6 SSDs, that enable high availability (HA) configurations. An HPC HA configuration example consists of multiple and redundant network connections between a compute host and an EBOF with 88SN2400-connected NVMe SSDs, to deliver scalable throughput based on the number of SSDs".

EM6 Series Key Features

  • Single or dual 25Gb Ethernet and RoCEv2 network connectivity
  • NVMe-oF 1.1 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant
  • 2.5-inch 15mm z-height form factor
  • 1 DWPD endurance with 3,840 GB, 7,680 GB capacity options
