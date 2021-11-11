KIOXIA's new EM6 Series Enterprise NVM-oF SSDs ready for EBOF systems
KIOXIA announces production availability of its Native Ethernet Flash-Based SSDs, the EM6 Series Enterprise NVMe-oF SSDs.
KIOXIA announces that production availability of its EM6 Series Enterprise NVMe-oF SSDs for Ethernet Bunch of Flash (EBOF) systems.
The company is tapping Marvell's 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD converter controller, which converts an NVMe SSD into a dual-ported 25Gb NVMe-oF SSD, which in the words of KIOXIA "expose the entire SSD bandwidth to the network" from its EM6 Series Enterprise NVMe-oF SSDs.
KIOKIA explains: "Due to their ability to scale performance of NVMe SSDs, native NVMe-oF architectures are well-suited for applications such as artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), high performance computing (HPC) and storage expansion".
"In the case of HPC, leveraging the Lustre® file system, which is used to provide high bandwidth and parallel access to compute clusters, is beneficial to NVMe-oF based storage, such as EBOF systems with EM6 SSDs, that enable high availability (HA) configurations. An HPC HA configuration example consists of multiple and redundant network connections between a compute host and an EBOF with 88SN2400-connected NVMe SSDs, to deliver scalable throughput based on the number of SSDs".
EM6 Series Key Features
- Single or dual 25Gb Ethernet and RoCEv2 network connectivity
- NVMe-oF 1.1 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant
- 2.5-inch 15mm z-height form factor
- 1 DWPD endurance with 3,840 GB, 7,680 GB capacity options
