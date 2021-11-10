Next-gen free Poker game pays you to play, the Poker Metaverse is here

A new Poker game is on the horizon that combines the world of blockchain with NFTs, while also paying you to play the game.

The online poker experience is about to get a major upgrade as the beta launch for Polker is about to go live.

Polker has been created using Unreal Engine 4 and is the first free-to-play play-to-earn poker game that is designed to be an immersive experience that allows players to interact with each other in a highly detailed world. Since the game is built on Unreal Engine 4, the developers are able to provide a virtual experience for gamers, which as Cointelegraph reports, "really sets this metaverse into a league of its own." Additionally, users will be able to personalize their gaming experience by customizing their own world.

Reports also indicate that the next-generation poker game will be the first of its kind in how NFT's are integrated throughout the game's structure. For example, gamers will be able to earn NFTs while they enjoy the game, and these NFTs will grant access to more features to enjoy, such as special deals, new game launches, and tournaments. The developers plan on integrating the VR experience by Q2 of 2022. The entire Polker ecosystem is run off the Polker (PKR) coin, and due to the hype that is circulating the game and the upcoming beta testnet launch, the coin has seen a steep rise in value.

If you are interested in checking out the beta for yourself, you can find a link to it here. If you wish to purchase some PKR coins, you can do so from the exchange BitMart, however it also available on Uniswap, and PancakeSwap. Rumors also indicate that PKR is headed for larger and more mainstream exchanges soon.

