All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Activision-Blizzard's Q3 results set new 10-year record

Activision-Blizzard breaks new records with the largest Q3 earnings in the last 10 year span as it ramps up big new projects.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 4:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amid four separate lawsuits and investigations, heavy media scrutiny, accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment, and multiple high-profile executives and team leaders leaving, Activision has reported a record Q3 that breaks 10-year highs.

Activision-Blizzard's Q3 results set new 10-year record 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Activision-Blizzard just enjoyed an explosive Q3 (they aren't, however, enjoying the explosive controversy stemming from workplace misconduct). The company's net revenues, operating profit, and net income all set record highs for a Q3 period. In short, this recent quarter was Activision's best Q3 in the last 10 years.

The billion-dollar games-maker has generated a whopping $2.070 billion in net revenues driven by Warzone, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and huge sales from Diablo II Resurrected, which turned out to deliver the best first-week sales of any remaster in Activision-Blizzard's history. Q3 2021 also was the 5th highest quarterly period for net revenues in the last 10 years. Predictably, Activision-Blizzard made 90% of its revenues from digital.

Operating profit was at $824 million, driven by Call of Duty, Diablo II Resurrected, and continued earnings from online games. Net income is $639 million, the third highest point in 10 years.

Overall Q3 was a huge period for Activision-Blizzard...however Q4 is a different story. We'll have a closer look at that in another article.

Activision-Blizzard Q3'21 at a glance

  • Revenue - $2.070 billion (5th highest quarterly net revenues in last 10 years)
  • Operating Income - $824 million (2nd highest operating income in last 10 years)
  • Net Income - $639 million (3rd highest net income in last 10 years)
Activision-Blizzard's Q3 results set new 10-year record 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2021 at 4:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.