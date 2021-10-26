AMD to unveil next-gen Instinct MI250 HPC GPUs, Milan-X CPUs on Nov 8

AMD has announced its new Accelerated Data Center Premiere Virtual Event for November 8, 2021 -- barely 2 weeks away, where we should be introduced to the next-gen Instinct MI250 accelerator, and new EPYC Milan-X processors.

We should be introduced to the first multi-chip module design (MCM) GPU which will come in the form of the new AMD Instinct MI250X and MI250 accelerators, rocking the codename Aldebaran GPU. We only heard a couple of days ago that the Instinct MI250X would feature an MCM GPU with 110 Compute Units (CUs) and 128GB of super-fast HBM2e memory.

Not only will AMD introduce the MCM-based Aldebaran GPU, but also the next-gen EPYC Milan-X CPU which will reportedly offer up to 64 cores and 128 threads on the Zen 3 architecture. 64C/128T on Zen 3 + 280W TDP and a gigantic, mind-blowing 768MB of L3 cache.

We might see none of it at all, but I don't see why AMD would waste its time with an event of this scale (even if it's just virtual) as well as teases from company executives. AMD's own Sasa Marinkovic teased that this is "going to be... My Instinct tells me this is going to be EPYC" with a nice big wink face in a tweet.

"AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host its Accelerated Data Center Premiere on November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET, showcasing the company's upcoming innovations with AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct™ accelerators. The virtual event is slated to feature presentations from AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group Forrest Norrod, and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit Dan McNamara.

"The event will be accessible to the public at www.amd.com/en/events/data-center starting at 11 a.m. ET. A replay will be available and can be accessed after the conclusion of the livestream event".