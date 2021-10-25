Halo Infinite's Master Chief gets modded into Halo 3

Glitch, the same modder that brought Five Nights at Freddy's models into Halo 3, brings Halo Infinite's Master Chief into Halo 3.

Modders continue doing impressive things with Halo 3's modding tools including injecting new models into the game.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halo 3's new modding toolset is breathing new life into the old-school shooter. We've seen massive all-out AI war chaos with never-ending UNSC vs Covenant battles, huge 100+ AI sequences that bypass the game's combat NPC limiter, and tons of new models thrown into the mix. Now Halo Infinite's Spartan 117 shows up to finish the fight.

After cursing Halo 3 multiplayer with Five Nights at Freddy's models, modder Glitch has injected Halo Infinite's Master Chief into Halo 3's campaign. Using Fortnite's MC model as a base, Glitch upgraded the textures to match the rough-and-chunky Mjolnir armor from Halo Infinite. The results are pretty impressive and show that Halo 3's graphics were no slouch back then and still look great today.

Speaking of graphics, 343i dropped a new Halo Infinite campaign trailer today that showed massive improvements in visual quality. Check that out here.