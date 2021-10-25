All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite's Master Chief gets modded into Halo 3

Glitch, the same modder that brought Five Nights at Freddy's models into Halo 3, brings Halo Infinite's Master Chief into Halo 3.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 25 2021 6:32 PM CDT
Modders continue doing impressive things with Halo 3's modding tools including injecting new models into the game.

Halo Infinite's Master Chief gets modded into Halo 3 443 | TweakTown.com
Halo 3's new modding toolset is breathing new life into the old-school shooter. We've seen massive all-out AI war chaos with never-ending UNSC vs Covenant battles, huge 100+ AI sequences that bypass the game's combat NPC limiter, and tons of new models thrown into the mix. Now Halo Infinite's Spartan 117 shows up to finish the fight.

After cursing Halo 3 multiplayer with Five Nights at Freddy's models, modder Glitch has injected Halo Infinite's Master Chief into Halo 3's campaign. Using Fortnite's MC model as a base, Glitch upgraded the textures to match the rough-and-chunky Mjolnir armor from Halo Infinite. The results are pretty impressive and show that Halo 3's graphics were no slouch back then and still look great today.

Speaking of graphics, 343i dropped a new Halo Infinite campaign trailer today that showed massive improvements in visual quality. Check that out here.

Halo Infinite's Master Chief gets modded into Halo 3 30 | TweakTown.com
Halo: The Master Chief Collection

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

