Intel Core i5-12600K mid-range CPU shines again in new benchmarks

Intel's new mid-range Core i5-12600K 'Alder Lake' CPU is up to 46% faster than the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, more impressive in-person.

Intel's new mid-range Core i5-12600K processor should be one of the more interesting CPUs in the next-gen Alder Lake family of processors, with new benchmarks showing off some CPU-Z results.

The new Core i5-12600K "Alder Lake" CPU scored 746 points in the single-threaded test, and 7058 in the multi-threaded test -- this is boosted higher when the 12600K is overclocked, resulting in 79X and 72XX but those exact numbers are blurred out.

When benchmarked against the current-gen flagship Core i9-11900K, the new mid-range Core i5-12600K beats it -- 682 in single-core for the 11900K and 746 for the 12600K. Moving onto multi-threaded: the 11900K scores 6563 versus the 12600K with 7058.

Intel's new Core i5-12600K "Alder Lake" CPU will have 10 cores and 16 threads, with the 10 CPU cores coming in 6 x Golden Cove (Performance) cores and 4 x Gracemont (Efficient) cores. The 16 threads is split to 12+4 while the Core i5-12600K will see its Golden Cove P-Cores boosting at up to 4.9GHz with only 1-2 active cores, and 4.5GHz all-cores.

The E-cores (Gracemont) will be pushing 3.6GHz on 1-4 cores and up to 3.4GHz with all of the CPU cores loaded, on top of that we have 20MB L3 cache, and 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2) TDP.

We should expect Intel's new Core i5-12600K processor to cost around $260 or so.