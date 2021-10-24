All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Core i5-12600K mid-range CPU shines again in new benchmarks

Intel's new mid-range Core i5-12600K 'Alder Lake' CPU is up to 46% faster than the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, more impressive in-person.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 10:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new mid-range Core i5-12600K processor should be one of the more interesting CPUs in the next-gen Alder Lake family of processors, with new benchmarks showing off some CPU-Z results.

Intel Core i5-12600K mid-range CPU shines again in new benchmarks 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Core i5-12600K "Alder Lake" CPU scored 746 points in the single-threaded test, and 7058 in the multi-threaded test -- this is boosted higher when the 12600K is overclocked, resulting in 79X and 72XX but those exact numbers are blurred out.

When benchmarked against the current-gen flagship Core i9-11900K, the new mid-range Core i5-12600K beats it -- 682 in single-core for the 11900K and 746 for the 12600K. Moving onto multi-threaded: the 11900K scores 6563 versus the 12600K with 7058.

Intel Core i5-12600K mid-range CPU shines again in new benchmarks 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i5-12600K mid-range CPU shines again in new benchmarks 06 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Core i5-12600K "Alder Lake" CPU will have 10 cores and 16 threads, with the 10 CPU cores coming in 6 x Golden Cove (Performance) cores and 4 x Gracemont (Efficient) cores. The 16 threads is split to 12+4 while the Core i5-12600K will see its Golden Cove P-Cores boosting at up to 4.9GHz with only 1-2 active cores, and 4.5GHz all-cores.

The E-cores (Gracemont) will be pushing 3.6GHz on 1-4 cores and up to 3.4GHz with all of the CPU cores loaded, on top of that we have 20MB L3 cache, and 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2) TDP.

We should expect Intel's new Core i5-12600K processor to cost around $260 or so.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$544.89$544.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/24/2021 at 1:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.