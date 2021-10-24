NVIDIA's flagship CMP crypto mining GPU now available, costs $4695

NVIDIA's new CMP 170HX is now for sale, will cost you $4695 but offer you the flagship cryptomining GPU will mine like a boss.

If you want the craziest crypto mining GPU then you should have your sights, and credit card, set on NVIDIA's new flagship CMP 170HX.

NVIDIA's new CMP (or Crypto Mining Processor) range is led by the flagship CMP 170HX, which has just popped up for sale by Dubai retailer Vipera, which has 238 of NVIDIA's new CMP 170HX crypto mining GPUs in stock and costs $4695. NVIDIA's flagship CMP 170HX was also spotted on a Yahoo auction in Japan, where it was even more expensive: $5285.

Inside, the NVIDIA CMP 170HX has a GPU built on the 7nm process, 4480 CUDA cores, 280 TMUs, and 128 ROPs. There's 8GB of HBM2e memory on a 4096-bit memory bus, with an insane 1.493TB/sec of memory bandwidth. But when it comes to crypto mining, the NVIDIA CMP 170HX is a beast that offers 164MH/s of ETH mining performance, all from a single GPU.

164MH/s from a single GPU with a 250W TDP is damn impressive, when the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card taps out at around 110MH/s for 300W+ for the most part. It would be impressive to see a system with 8-10x of these for 1.5GH/s at 2.5kW of power consumption.