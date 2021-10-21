All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Forza Horizon 5: requires 103GB storage on PC and Xbox Series X/S

Forza Horizon 5 has gone gold, storage capacity revealed: 103GB on PC, and Xbox Series X/S while it weighs 116GB on Xbox One.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 9:47 PM CDT
Forza Horizon 5 is right around the corner, with Microsoft and developer Playground Games revealing the download size for the game.

We're looking at 103GB of storage required on both the Windows and Steam versions of the game on the PC, with the next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles both also needing 103GB free storage for Forza Horizon 5. The previous-gen Xbox One version of the game is actually larger, requiring 116GB of storage.

You can now pre-load Forza Horizon 5 on the Microsoft Store, while if you've pre-ordered the game on Steam you'll have to wait a little while longer. The developer explains: "With the high-speed internal SSD storage found on Xbox Series X|S consoles, we've reduced the install footprint of Forza Horizon 5 on those systems by optimizing our assets for higher bandwidth streaming. That means a shorter download combined with super-fast loading times so you can seamlessly jump into the action as soon as you say 'Let's Go!'"

  • Xbox Series X|S: 103 GB
  • Xbox One: 116 GB
  • Windows: 103 GB
  • Steam*: 103 GB

Forza Horizon 5 slides onto the market worldwide on November 5, 2021.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

