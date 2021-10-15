New Switch Online tier including N64 games is 150% more expensive

Nintendo's new Switch Online Expansion Pak includes Nintendo 64 and Genesis games at a hefty 150% premium yearly increase.

The new Nintendo Switch Online tier will cost $49.99 a year, a hefty 150% increase over the current subscription.

Soon Nintendo Switch will have two subscription tiers: the lower-cost $20 a year Switch Online service that includes NES, SNES games, and online play, and the more premium Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which will offer Nintendo 64, Genesis games, and even DLC content for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The recent Animal Crossing Direct confirmed the higher Switch Online tier would cost $49.99 a year for a base subscription and a whopping $79.99 a year for family memberships. That's compared to the $19.99 base and $34.99 family costs of the existing Switch Online membership.

It's worth noting the new Expansion Pack is additive and compounds, including everything in the base subscription plus Nintendo 64, Genesis, and DLC for specific games.

Gamers predictably aren't too happy with the price jump.