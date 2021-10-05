All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Oculess lets you ditch Facebook after activating your Quest 2

There's now a way to remove your Facebook account from your Oculus Quest but you'll sacrifice access to the Oculus store to do it.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 11:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best-selling VR devices ever, and it's arguably the best thing that's happened to consumer VR. On the other side of that token, Facebook's integration with the Oculus platform and its walled garden is arguably the worst thing that has happened to consumer VR. With Oculess, you can have the best of both worlds.

Oculess is a free utility that you can download from Github that enables you to break your Quest 2 free from Facebook's clutches. The utility allows you to log out of Facebook to disable the Oculus Companion, disable telemetry, and disable future updates. Thank you, user basti564, for the contribution!

The idea of severing ties with Facebook's servers will undoubtedly appeal to many people. However, it's important to note that doing so comes with sacrifices. If you run Oculess on your headset, you will lose access to the Oculus storefront. You will need to sideload all of your content from other sources, like SideQuest. You will also lose the social features of the Quest 2. PC VR will still work through Oculus Link, but you will need to sign in to the Oculus desktop app for that to work.

Oculess lets you ditch Facebook after activating your Quest 2 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Curiously, the Oculess utility has gone under the radar for months. The GitHub history shows the first version of Oculess is at least 9-months old. It wasn't until version 1.2 dropped last weekend that word started to spread.

Grab a copy of Oculess from GitHub if you want to give it a try. You will need to put your headset in developer mode to download the tool.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case for Enhanced

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.00
$129.00$129.00$129.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2021 at 11:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:github.com, twitter.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.