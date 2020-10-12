NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Quest 2 requires Facebook even for existing Oculus accounts

Facebook's new Oculus account policy takes effect this week. New accounts and Quest 2 owners will now require Facebook for VR.

Published Mon, Oct 12 2020 4:27 PM CDT
In August, Facebook announced that new Oculus accounts would soon require Facebook account integration. With Quest 2 launching this week, that change is now in effect. In a blog post today, the company confirmed that Quest 2 requires Facebook even for existing account holders.

Facebook's new Oculus account policy requires that new users use a Facebook account to create an Oculus account. The company previously said that existing Oculus account holders would be exempt from the change for two years, but we now know that only applies to legacy headsets.

Quest 2 activation requires linking your Oculus account to a Facebook account, but don't worry, that doesn't mean you can't use a gamer tag. Oculus accounts still use gamer tags, but they now need Facebook accounts for user identification. You can choose to leave your real name public, or you can hide your Facebook name on your Oculus profile.

Facebook says that tying your account to your authentic identity helps protect the Oculus community with Facebook's privacy and safety tools. Keep in mind that this change also means that if you get banned from Facebook, you will likely lose access to your Oculus account. It's one way that Facebook is trying to enforce good behaviour on the Oculus platform.

If you're an existing Oculus user with any older Oculus headset, including GearVR, Go, Rift, Rift S, or Quest, you have the option of keeping your Oculus account separate from your Facebook account. Facebook will support Oculus accounts until January 1, 2023. However, developers are not required to support Oculus accounts anymore, so some game features may not work without Facebook integration.

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 second-generation standalone VR headset hits store shelves tomorrow.

NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

