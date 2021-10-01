All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Blast from the Sun is fast-approaching Earth, will arrive very soon

Forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center have warned that Earth is going to be hit by a blast from the Sun very soon.

Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 5:08 AM CDT
Officials have warned that a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun is on its way to hit Earth, and it will be here very soon.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, along with the National Weather Service, rolled back the Geomagnetic Storm Watch they had in place for September 28 and September 29 but have dropped a new warning about October 1. According to reports, a sunspot called AR2871 erupted, causing two explosive blasts of particles to be shot out from the surface of the star.

Officials have cautioned that a G2-level geomagnetic storm is expected to hit Earth on Friday, October 1. This CME is minor, and as a result of that, its impact on Earth will also be minor. But what can a solar storm cause? Small solar storms such as this one may cause auroras in the sky, interruptions in communications, and satellite issues. Overall, this is a minor space weather event, but the Sun is about to enter the most dangerous part of its cycle. To read more on that, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:spaceweathernews.com, tweaktown.com, weatherboy.com, tech.hindustantimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

