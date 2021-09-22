All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Nintendo should announce new mystery Switch controller tomorrow

Nintendo should reveal its new mysterious Switch controller during a special Nintendo Direct tomorrow at 6pm Eastern Standard.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 22 2021 2:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo should reveal its mysterious new Switch controller during tomorrow's special showcase.

Right on cue, Nintendo confirms a special Nintendo Direct stream tomorrow at 6PM EST. The news is rather timely; just yesterday users spotted the FCC confidentiality agreement for Nintendo's mysterious new controller will lift on the 24th, which usually means a reveal would happen the day of or the day before.

Nintendo registered the device for FCC testing a bit ago, and the filing confirms it's a new controller peripheral. The controller model HAC-043 doesn't match up with any existing models, but the HAC moniker confirms Switch connectivity, and the filing diagrams also confirm the device uses USB-C and can be hooked up to the Switch's power supply.

Based on the label positioning, gamers speculate it could be a Nintendo 64 controller. Nintendo had trademarked an iconic N64 controller symbol back in 2017 presumably for an N64 mini console.

It's possible Nintendo will introduce N64 games as part of its new Switch Online offerings, and maybe even a premium tier to go along with the new platform.

Nintendo should announce new mystery Switch controller tomorrow 232 | TweakTown.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.