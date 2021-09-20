Far Cry 6 tech: ray tracing and FSR tech are exclusive to the PC

Far Cry 6 on the PC has ray tracing and FSR support, next-gen consoles do not... but the SSDs inside of them are impressive.

Far Cry 6 isn't far away from its release, where we're now finding out more information on what makes the game tick underneath -- with the PC version being the standout version of the game.

Ubisoft 3D Team Lead Programmer Stephanie Brenham has detailed a bunch of the technical side of Far Cry 6, with Breaking Bad and Far Cry 6 bad guy Giancarlo Esposito. Check it out above, but we learn all about ray tracing and FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) being exclusive to the PC and that the SSDs inside of next-gen consoles are a big, big deal.

Far Cry 6 will look great on next-gen consoles and PC, where both will have improved level of detail (LOD), longer draw distances, better ocean simulation, and HD textures. 4K 60FPS is an option for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, while the PC has DXR reflections and shadows, FidelityFX (FSR + CAS), uncapped FPS, 21:9 ultrawide monitor support, and adjustable FOV.

In a new interview with Wccftech, Brenham was asked:

Q : Will ray tracing be available on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, too? If so, how will it compare to the PC version?

A: Ray tracing is a PC only feature. On console, our objective has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60 FPS, for instance, all while ensuring new game features, like our dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms.

Q : The PC recommendations that you just put out didn't consider AMD FSR. How much of a performance improvement are you seeing when FSR is enabled?

A: FSR is an option we give to our players on PC, and the performance improvement seen with FSR really depends on the hardware configuration. It's a feature that can help players achieve higher final resolutions with smooth interactive framerates.

Q : Will Far Cry 6 feature AMD FSR on consoles?

A: FSR is a feature we developed in partnership with AMD for PC.

Q : After working on next-generation systems, which of their hardware features (ray tracing support, SSDs, audio, etc.) managed to stand out the most for you?

A : Each of these features contribute to a new level of quality that should define a next-gen

experience. However, SSDs are probably the most immediately striking difference. Loading in moments rather than minutes is obviously fantastic and it also gives us a different paradigm compared to older console's HDDs.

You can read the full interview here.