Far Cry 6 on PC requires RTX 3080 for 4K 30FPS with ray tracing

Far Cry 6 requires an Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Radeon RX 6800 or GeForce RTX 3080 for 4K 30FPS with RT on.

Ubisoft has teased the PC version of Far Cry 6, detailing the PC features to expect with the best version of the game -- and man, does it look good. The console version of the game looked so underwhelming, but the PC version of Far Cry 6 looks fantastic. Check it out:

The developer has worked with AMD on Far Cry 6, cramming in improved multi-thread CPU support thanks to the Ryzen CPU series packing a ton of threads. Not only that, but we also have FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for the best mix of performance/graphics quality, and ray tracing support for both AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards.

You'll need 60GB storage minimum, 8GB of RAM minimum, and an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Core i5-4460 processor at a minimum. GPU-wise, Ubisoft requires an AMD Radeon RX 460 or GeForce GTX 960 graphics card with 4GB of VRAM.

1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 - 3.2 GHZ

GPU : AMD RX 460 - 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 - 4 GB

RAM : 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

But then we have the recommended PC specs, which immediately leap up if you want to play at 1080p 60FPS you'll need an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-7700 with 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

When you get down to 4K 30FPS, then things get serious: Ubisoft recommends an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7-10700K processor, 16GB of RAM, storage requirements go from 60GB to 60GB + 37GB for the HD Texture Pack. GPU-wise, that gets bumped up considerably as well, up to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards... and that's just for 4K 30FPS with DXR ray tracing enabled.

4K 60FPS is probably going to require a nuclear reactor, or at least some of the visuals disabled (or ray tracing disabled). I think you might hit 4K 60FPS with FSR enabled an using a Radeon RX 6800 XT or the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT... but we'll have to wait and see.

PC gamers can enjoy a Far Cry staple: a built-in benchmark, which I will be using and will run all of my GPUs through with a separate article on FSR and seeing how far we can push it with 4K 60FPS... and maybe even some 8K benchmarks if the game can be pushed that far with playable frame rates.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

RECOMMENDED FAR CRY 6 PC SETTINGS

1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 - 3.6 GHZ

GPU : AMD RX VEGA64 - 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 - 8 GB

RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 - 3.6 GHZ

GPU : AMD RX 5700XT - 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER - 8 GB

RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 - 4.1 GHZ

GPU : AMD RX 6900XT - 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 - 8 GB

RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k - 3.8 GHZ

GPU : AMD RX 6800 - 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 - 10 GB

RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Additional Far Cry 6 PC Features

Uncapped framerate

In-depth customization options

Hybrid input and extended control customization

Multi-monitor and widescreen support

In-game benchmark for performance analysis

DirectX Raytracing (DXR)

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PS4.