Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 could have 120Hz display, swappable SSDs

Microsoft's next-gen 2-in-1 should have a 120Hz display, Windows 11 out of the box, Thunderbolt ports and even swappable SSDs.

Microsoft is gearing up for its September 22 event where we should learn about some new Surface devices, with the Surface Pro 8 reportedly rocking a super-smooth 120Hz display.

The new Surface Pro 8 would not only have a 120Hz display but it would also have narrower bezels on its 13-inch panel, making it a tiny bit smaller than the Surface Pro 7 but superior in many ways. In some ways it'll be better -- thinner bezels + 120Hz display -- but Microsoft is reportedly going with an LCD display on the Surface Pro 8, not a higher-end LTPO OLED panel.

Inside, we should expect Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs, on the sides we should get Thunderbolt connectivity -- hopefully, expecting -- Thunderbolt 4. One of the biggest standouts for me is the replaceable SSD, meaning you can upgrade to a much larger, faster SSD than the stock SSD in the Surface Pro 8.

I think the biggest star of the Surface Pro 8 show will be that it'll have Windows 11 by default, which should be interesting to see how it rolls out onto Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 8 when it launches later this year.