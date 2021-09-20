All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 could have 120Hz display, swappable SSDs

Microsoft's next-gen 2-in-1 should have a 120Hz display, Windows 11 out of the box, Thunderbolt ports and even swappable SSDs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 20 2021 8:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is gearing up for its September 22 event where we should learn about some new Surface devices, with the Surface Pro 8 reportedly rocking a super-smooth 120Hz display.

The new Surface Pro 8 would not only have a 120Hz display but it would also have narrower bezels on its 13-inch panel, making it a tiny bit smaller than the Surface Pro 7 but superior in many ways. In some ways it'll be better -- thinner bezels + 120Hz display -- but Microsoft is reportedly going with an LCD display on the Surface Pro 8, not a higher-end LTPO OLED panel.

Inside, we should expect Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs, on the sides we should get Thunderbolt connectivity -- hopefully, expecting -- Thunderbolt 4. One of the biggest standouts for me is the replaceable SSD, meaning you can upgrade to a much larger, faster SSD than the stock SSD in the Surface Pro 8.

I think the biggest star of the Surface Pro 8 show will be that it'll have Windows 11 by default, which should be interesting to see how it rolls out onto Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 8 when it launches later this year.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 could have 120Hz display, swappable SSDs 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft 12.3' Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Touchscreen Tablet (Surface Pro 7)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1325.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2021 at 3:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.