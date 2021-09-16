All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Real-life 'dragon' fossil discovered in Chile, a paleontology first

Paleontologists from the University of Chile have identified the first 'dragon' fossil ever to be found in the Chile region.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 4:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers have uncovered a fossil of a "dragon" in Chile, turning out to be a first in the paleontology science world.

Real-life 'dragon' fossil discovered in Chile, a paleontology first 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The announcement has come from Chilean scientists, per Phys.org, who said on September 11 that they had discovered the remains of the first-ever southern hemisphere "winged lizard", dubbed a pterosaur. The researchers state that the new species lived in what is now the Atacama desert during the Jurassic Period 160 million years ago.

The researchers from the University of Chile confirmed that the remains are of a rhamphorhynchine pterosaur. The significance of this find shouldn't go understated, as Reuters reports that the discovery of the possible indicates that migration occurred when Earth now separated landmasses were just one supercontinent named Gondwana. Additionally, pterosaur fossils have only been found in the Northern Hemisphere until now.

Real-life 'dragon' fossil discovered in Chile, a paleontology first 01 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Space Exploration - S-p-a-c-e-x - Astronaut Men's T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.99
$15.99$15.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2021 at 4:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:oregonlive.com, phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.