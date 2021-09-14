Epic Games appeals trial ruling that declares Apple isn't antitrust

Epic Games has appealed a recent trial ruling in its anti-trust case against Apple, and it has one week to prepare an appeal.

Epic Games has appealed the ruling that declares Apple hasn't violated anti-trust laws, likely in an attempt to force third-party payment storefronts within the App Store.

The Epic vs Apple trial is over and the US District Court of Northern California has issued an official ruling declaring Apple anti-competitive, but not in violation of anti-trust. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers declared Apple is anti-competitive, calling the 30% App Store commission "supracompetitive," and led to "excessive" high operating margins that Apple "could not justify." This has led to an official ruling to allow calls, links, and buttons to third-party payment systems that would circumvent Apple's 30% paycut.

Apple won all other counts in the trial, however, and Apple has the right to keep Fortnite off of the App Store for good. The court also forced Epic Games to pay back (i) 30% of all Fortnite revenues it earned from its direct payment system and (ii) 30% of all revenues it earned from bringing Fortnite back to iOS via Safari browsers and GeForce Now between November 2020 through September 2021. Epic is appealing the ruling, but specifics haven't been revealed yet.

Epic Games will have until September 20 to prepare an official appeal document and detail what it hopes to accomplish with the appeal. Expect to see Epic push to have its own competing storefront system within Fortnite as well as force Apple to allow Fortnite back on iOS. However, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers contended that Epic simply "overreached" with its claims on Apple being anti-trust and that the evidence simply wasn't thorough enough.

Here's a few excerpts from the 185-page ruling: