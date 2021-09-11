Apple's 30% App Store commission is 'supracompetitive,' court declares

US courts will force Apple to face competition from App Store apps themselves to help reduce its supracompetitive 30% commission.

Apple's current 30% commission has been declared as supracompetitive by US courts, leading to a sweeping court order that will change the App Store forever.

The most important thing to come out of the Epic vs Apple trial is a big win for developers. Reams of evidence and testimony led US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to determine that Apple's 30% revenue split is excessive and, combined with other practices, anticompetitive. The massive 185-page ruling outlines that Apple has not properly justified its 30% commission rate, which was arbitrarily decided upon in 2009 based on other platforms like video game consoles.

Judge Rogers argues that Apple's 30% cut has led to "supracompetitive pricing" and "excessive operating margins" that far exceed Apple's actual investment into the platform (case in point: Apple made over $15 billion from the App Store in 2020). Apple simply makes too much money compared what it spends on the App Store and what it charges developers, which Judge Rogers says stifles competition and innovation.

Alongside Apple's restrictive App Store policies that withhold key information from consumers about alternative payment schemes, this has resulted in Apple being declared anticompetitive by the court, and Judge Rogers has ordered permanent injunction against Apple to allow third-party payment processing on all App Store apps and games.

This effectively means developers can circumvent Apple's 30% revenue cut altogether. The idea is to force competition against Apple within App Store apps themselves which would theoretically lead to a reduction in the split. Once Apple starts losing money from competition, it's more likely to reduce its commission rates in order to win back developers.

More money for developers means more apps and games, more innovation, and potentially more value for the App Store itself. No longer would developers be crushed under the hardline 30% mandate.

"The evidence presented showed anticompetitive effects and excessive operating margins under any normative measure. The lack of competition has resulted in decrease information which also results in decreased innovation relative to the profits being made. The costs to developer are higher because competition is not driving the commission rate. As described, the commission rate driving the excessive margins has not been justified," writes Judge Rogers.

"...the Court finds that common threads run through Apple's practices which unreasonably restrains competition and harm consumers, namely the lack of information and transparency about policies which effect consumers' ability to find cheaper prices, increased customer service, and options regarding their purchases. Apple employs these policies so that it can extract supracompetitive commissions from this highly lucrative gaming industry. While the evidence remains thin as to other developers, the conclusion can likely be extended."

Check below for even more quotes directly from Judge Rogers' ruling: