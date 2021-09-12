All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Download the latest ISO files for Windows 11 here, for easy installs

If you want to clean install Windows 11 onto your PC, here's where you can get the latest ISO files for Windows 11 Built 22454.

Published Sun, Sep 12 2021 10:54 PM CDT
The very latest Windows Insider build for Windows 11 is here,r with built 22454 now available through updates, downloads, and ISO files if you want to fresh install Windows 11 onto your machine.

The new Windows 11 build 22454 IFOs are available for those in the Windows Insider program, and are signed up to the Dev Channel. Microsoft has a new OOBE (out of box experience) that the company details is "designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you first turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time".

If you want to know more about the Windows Insider Program, there's some info on that below -- while you'll need to download the Windows 11 ISO files here. The ISO file is a 4.5GB download.

NEWS SOURCES:microsoft.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

