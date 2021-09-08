All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid traveling 21,000 mph towards Earth

ProtonMail has been tracking your IP address all along

ProtonMail busted logging the IP address of a French activist, after Swiss authorities through Europol pressed the right buttons.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 10:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ProtonMail has been busted holding onto the IP addresses of a French climate activity, as well as their browser fingerprint -- after Swiss authorities requested the data.

ProtonMail has been tracking your IP address all along 04 | TweakTown.comProtonMail has been tracking your IP address all along 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ProtonMail is meant to have end-to-end encryption by default, but it didn't -- the company states "By default, we do not keep any IP logs which can be linked to your anonymous email account". But we now know that's not true, and the company has since updated its privacy policy.

After the company sent over the metadata of the French activity, ProtonMail then removed the portion of its policy that said the company didn't log IP addresses. In its place, is "ProtonMail is email that respects privacy and puts people (not advertisers) first".

But you see, the original privacy policy that ProtonMail had on its website before it ninja-edited it said that the service doesn't keep IP addresses "by default". But ProtonMail when pushed by the Swiss court's injunction, started logging IP addresses and browser fingerprint information for the French activists ProtonMail account -- cough, probably everybody and the entire time.

ProtonMail's new privacy policy says: "If you are breaking Swiss law, ProtonMail can be legally compelled to log your IP address as part of a Swiss criminal investigation".

You can read more about this mess here.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.40
$45.40$45.40$45.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2021 at 7:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wired.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.