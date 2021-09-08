All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva

Ex-Air Force Intelligence Officer: UFOs are 50,000 years ahead of us

Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Richard Doty says UFO tech that Aliens had in 1940s and 1950s was 50,000 years ahead of ours.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 12:38 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Showtime is currently airing its series "UFO" with Episode 4 "They Also Found a Live Alien" detailing some truly mind-boggling information about not just aliens... but a male alien named Eva, and the fact their technology is beyond our imagination.

During the clip, you see Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Richard Doty explain that there were two crashes in the late 1940s and that the US government talked to an alien named Eva. Eva explained to them how their UFO technology worked, and that it was 50,000 years ahead of what we had at the time... which is kinda, no it truly is mind-blowing.

Doty said: "But during that time period that he was with us, he told us a plethora of information of what they have learned about the universe -- and what their technology is, they're technology is probably estimated to be about 50,000 years ahead of us".

Ex-Air Force Intelligence Officer: UFOs are 50,000 years ahead of us 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Independence Day 2-Movie Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.67
$13.67--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 11:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:history.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.