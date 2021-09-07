All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva

Former Air Force Intelligence Richard Doty says US government talked with a male Alien named Eva after he crashed in New Mexico.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 2:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you haven't been watching the Showtime documentary that's streaming right now in parts, but the "They Also Found a Live Alien" is pretty explosive.

Episode 4 of the "UFO" series on Showtime has former Air Force Intelligence Officer, Richard Doty, saying that the infamous UFO crash in New Mexico, USA in 1947 was actually a collision between two UFOs. There was one UFO that crashed in Corona, New Mexico -- whilst the other crashed "way out west" of Magdalena, New Mexico and was found 2 years later.

But the first crash in Corona, New Mexico saw the UFO recovered and the US government also recover its pilot -- an Alien named Eva. Eva told us all about their technology and how much they know of the universe, with Doty saying that Eva "was a male, he was transported to Los Alamos where he lived out his life. He died in 1952".

"But during that time period that he was with us, he told us a plethora of information of what they have learned about the universe -- and what their technology is, they're technology is probably estimated to be about 50,000 years ahead of us".

Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Independence Day 2-Movie Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.45
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 2:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, nbcnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.