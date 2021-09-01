All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You'll never believe how good BioShock looks in Unreal Engine 5

Skilled creator uses Unreal Engine 5 to breathe life into gaming's sunken treasure BioShock, teases what BioShock 4 may look like.

Published Wed, Sep 1 2021 11:32 AM CDT
BioShock 4 could look like this dazzling Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo.

BioShock is a game that's actually aged pretty well. The remastered trilogy looks pretty good at 4K, but what would Irrational's sunken treasure look like in a new next-gen games engine?

Skilled developer noodlespagoodle answers the question with an impressive BioShock Evolution gameplay demo built entirely in Epic's latest Unreal Engine 5. The results are pretty eye-opening to say the least, showing the power of UE5's high-end Lumen lighting systems (those reflections are incredible) and Nanite virtualized texture tech.

This could give us an idea of what to expect with BioShock 4, which is currently in development at the newly-formed Cloud Chamber games studio.

The footage is actually a continuation of another BioShock demo made in Unreal Engine 4 more than 7 years ago.

Check out more amazing Unreal Engine 5 demos here.

