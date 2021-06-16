All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled launched, faster than RTX 3090

AMD tweaks Big Navi: Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled introduced with more performance, overclocked 16GB GDDR6 memory at 18Gbps.

Published Wed, Jun 16 2021 7:05 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Jun 16 2021 8:25 PM CDT
AMD has unleashed its ultra-performance Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card, cooled with a large AIO cooler.

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card has AMD overclocking the TBP to 330W, and the 16GB of GDDR6 memory to 18Gbps. These two tweaks provide enough performance that AMD says the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled can better battle NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

The GPU itself has a game clock of up to 2250MHz, boost clock of 2435MHz -- 235MHz and 185MHz overclocked over the air-cooled version of the Radeon RX 6900 XT, respectively.

AMD explains its new ultra-performance Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card: "The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card represent the forefront of extreme engineering and design, delivering ultra-high frame rates and serious 4K gaming. With a premium single radiator fan attached to a sleek shroud, the AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card enables the best of 4K gaming with ultra-high frame rates at max settings, with the noise and temperature benefits of liquid cooling designs".

"Powerful new compute units, an all-new AMD Infinity Cache, and 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, enable the ultimate future-ready gaming experience. Leap into 4K gaming, explore ultra-high frame rates, and tackle content creation workflows, with state-of-the-art AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card in your system".

You won't be able to find the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card in most markets, where it has been unleashed to system integrators for now in the US, UK, and Japan-based retailers. No pricing on the card just yet.

